Hyderabad: In a brutal incident that took place in Dichpally in Telangana's Nizamabad district on Wednesday, three persons were killed in a harvester mechanic shop. The deceased were workers in the shed.

The shed is located near the national highway in Dichpally. The deceased have been identified as Harpal Singh(45), and Jogindhar Singh. While two are residents of Punjab and came to Telangana for livelihood, the third is from the Sangareddy district in the state.

Reportedly, they slept in the shop after finishing work and were brutally killed sometime later by unknown individuals. In the morning, residents near them observed the blood in the shop and found the bodies inside the shop. Afterwards, they lodged a complaint with the police.

Nizamabad commissioner Karthikeya and DCP Aravind Babu reached the crime scene and scanned the location with the help of clues team and dog squad.