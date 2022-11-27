Bharatpur (Rajasthan): Three men were killed in a shootout on Saturday in the Sikraura village over a minor dispute between the neighbors. Three others, including two women, were injured in the firing. The injured were immediately rushed to a hospital in Jaipur, while the security around the site of the crime has been increased.

As informed by the Additional District Superintendent of Police Anil Meena, the accused has been identified as Lakhan, who got into an argument with his neighbor Gajendra a few days back. The minor argument intensified and the matter was taken to the Sarpanch of the village. The argument was pacified -- or so the village assumed.

On the intervening night of Saturday and Sunday, the accused and his accomplices barged into Gajendra's house at around 1 am and started firing indiscriminately. Everyone in the house including Gajendra, his brothers Samandar and Ishwar, his wife Maya, son Tenpal and daughter-in-law Raveena got shot. While Gajendra and his brothers died on the spot, his wife Maya, son Tenpal and Tenpal's wife Raveena are seriously injured, and currently under treatment.

A woman in the neighborhood informed that she saw Lakhan firing indiscriminately at around 1 am when she heard the noise and came out of the house to see what was wrong. "The women and children were locked in a room and the men in Gajendra's family were all shot to death. The women in KLakhan's family were also mute spectators to all this. We tried to stop them, but none of them listened. Nobody helped us. They did not spare anyone in the family," the woman said.

The Kumher police have taken cognizance of the incident and are investigating it. The murder motif is not entirely clear yet. Meanwhile, the injured are in critical condition, receiving treatment at the hospital.