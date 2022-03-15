Panipat: Three people were killed and four others seriously injured in a road accident on Tuesday. According to police, a van collided with a tractor-trolley carrying bricks near Ahar village.

The accident took place when a family of Jind district, who visited Chulkana Khatu Shyam Dham in Panipat, was returning after worshipping the Lord there.

Out of 11 people, three died and four others severely injured. All the injured are undergoing treatment at a hospital in Panipat. While the bodies have been kept in the mortuary for post-mortem. The deceased have been identified as Sushil, Vikas and Sachin.

