Bikaner (Rajasthan): Three persons from the same family including a child died in Bikaner on Saturday when a gravel-filled dumper overturned on the camel cart they were travelling in. The incident took place in the Mahajan police station area.

The victims Jagdish (38), a resident of Dhani Chhiplai, his wife Lakshmi (35) and daughter Krishna (8) died on the spot. The camel also died in the incident. They were going to Ramsar.

It is learnt that the driver of the dumper lost control when an animal suddenly came in front of the vehicle. The driver of the dumper was injured in the incident.

After being informed by a passerby, police reached the spot and removed the dumper from the road.