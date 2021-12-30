Chennai: At least three persons were killed in electrocution after heavy rains pounded the City on Thursday afternoon, while a red-alert was issued to Chennai and 3 adjoining districts.

Two of them died in northern suburbs of the City and a 13-year old boy lost his life in Mylapore.

The deceased are identified as Tamilarasi, (70), of Otteri, Meena, (45), a migrant worker from Uttar Pradesh, resident of Puliyanthope and Lakshmanan, (13).

Multiple locations in the City received more than 20 cm rainfall in an intensive spell which lasted for about 5 hours, and private weather bloggers claimed that the rainfall level may surpass the December 2015 deluge.

Almost all the arterial roads were inundated and vehicular traffic was moving at snail pace on them.

Taxi fares of cab-aggregators went through the roof as most of the drivers were not willing to drive through the inundated roads.

As State-run intra-City buses were cut short to the City limits, passengers complained that the Metropolitan Transport Corporation (MTC) had reduced its operating fleet strength.

The cascading effect was witnessed in the Chennai Metro Rail (CMRL) trains which ran packed ever since the rains began. CMRL, which played good Samaritan, announced that it would operate its train until 12am as against its 11pm last service and urged the passengers to plan their journey accordingly.

"Due to severe rainfall and to enable passengers to reach their homes safely, CMRL has decided to extend its Metro Train Services by 1 hour from 11:00 pm to 12:00 am today (30-12-2021). The last Metro Train will leave all terminals at 12:00 am," the CMRL's official handle wrote in twitter.

Three major subways - Gengu Reddy subway, Duraiswamy subway, and RBI subway were closed due to waterlogging.

Regional Meteorological Centre, Chennai, had issued a red-alert in the evening for Chennai, Tiruvallur, Kanchipuram and Chengalpet districts.

Inflow due to the heavy rains in the catchment areas of two reservoirs - Redhills Reservoir and Poondi Reservoir - had increased to 3000 cusecs per second and the outflow is maintained at 1000 and 1500 cusecs, respectively.

Minister for Revenue and Disaster Management KKSSR Ramachandran was at the State Control Room of the State Disaster Management Authority (SDMA), taking stock of the rain damage and the mitigation process.

Also read: Chennai-based blogger claims La Nina caused heavy rains in Tamil Nadu