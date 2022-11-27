Muzaffarnagar: Three people, including the husband and wife and their two-year-old nephew, died in a tragic accident on the Delhi-Dehradun highway on Saturday. The injured were immediately shifted to a hospital. The accident led to a traffic jam on the highway. According to the police, a Canter loaded with goods was proceeding towards Delhi from Haridwar in the night. Suddenly, the Canter driver lost control of the vehicle and as a result, it overturned. Meanwhile, the Brezza car coming at a high speed from Delhi collided with the Canter and was badly damaged. The people travelling in the car were trapped in it following the collision. With the help of the passersby, Mandi Kotwali police were informed about the accident. The police reached the spot and pulled out the people trapped in the car after which they were shifted to a hospital for treatment.

Mandi Kotwali in-charge Mahavir Singh said that Ashish Awasthi (28), a resident of Gautam Budh Nagar and his wife Nupur Awasthi (26), as well as his brother Deepak Awasthi's daughter Kashmi (2) died in the accident while Deepak Awasthi and his wife Ratna Tripathi were injured. The injured were sent to the district hospital for treatment. Both were referred to a higher centre. SP Traffic Kuldeep Singh also reached the spot and enquired about the accident.

On the other hand, the driver and helper of the Canter fled after the accident. The relatives of the deceased and the injured have been informed about the accident, while the bodies have been sent to the mortuary. Both families are originally from Riva, Madhya Pradesh and currently live in Gorinisha Colony, Gautam Buddha Nagar.