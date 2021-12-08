Agartala: Three active National Liberation Front of Tripura (BM) insurgents, namely self-styled Sepoy Suku Chandra Debbarma, resident of Sonpara of Tripura's Khowai district and NLFT (BM) cadres Deba Mohan Tripura and Pankhichan, both residents of Wakhiram Roaja Para village in the Dhalai district surrendered to the Border Security Force (BSF) on Wednesday in Agartala alongside Vidyananda, an active insurgent of Manipur based outfit Kanglei Yawol Kanna Lup (KYKL) from Khurai Thangjam Leikai village of Imphal.

The insurgents surrendered in presence of Rajiv Kumar Dua, Deputy Inspector General, Sector Headquarter BSF Panisagar of North district and other Senior BSF Officers, said an official.

During preliminary questioning, Suku Chandra Debbarma confessed that he along with NLFT (BM) cadre Saruj Debbarma was directly involved in the killing of BSF Sub Inspector Bhuru Singh and constable Raj Kumar as well as snatching their service weapons near the Indo-Bangladesh International Boundary in the early hours of August 3, 2021.

The weapons included a 7.62 mm AK 47 and a 9 mm SMG Berretta alongside magazines and live ammunition.

Debbarma has been handed over to Manikpur Police Station in Dhalai district for further investigation and necessary course of legal action as per the FIR lodged in the case.

A number of insurgents have surrendered before the BSF and other central forces in the recent weeks, added official.