Srinagar: Army and Baramulla Police have neutralised three infiltrators near Madiyan Nanak post in Kamalkote sector of Uri in Jammu and Kashmir, J&K police said on Thursday.

Sources said that the security forces were successful in foiling the infiltration bid by killing three terrorists in the border area. Bodies of all the three infiltrators along with arms and ammunition were recovered from the spot, they added.

The incident happens days after two similar infiltration bids were carried out recently in Rajouri region of Jammu in what army called "a direct attempt by the adversary across our Western borders to disrupt the peace".