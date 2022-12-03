Tarn Taran(Punjab): Three people were killed in a terrible accident of a school bus on Saturday morning near Sheikhchak village of Tarn Taran district. Two of the deceased were school-going children while the third victim was the driver of the bus. As per the information, the school bus while on its way to school collided head-on with a truck. The truck driver fled the site of the accident.

The local police have taken cognizance of the matter and started the investigation. The bodies of the deceased are sent for post-mortem as the further probe is underway.