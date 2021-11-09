Mumbai: At least nine persons were injured when three houses were collapsed in the Jai Maharashtra Nagar slums in the Antop Hill area of southeast Mumbai, the BMC Disaster Control said on Tuesday. The incident took place at around 8 am.

The Fire Department and Entophil Police rushed to the spot and rescued the injured. The injured were admitted to the Sion Hospital.

The three houses belonged to a ration shop, a scrap shop and a salt shop. The ration shop was being repaired. There were two floors above the ration shop and two floors above the scrap shop. There was one floor above the scrap shop.