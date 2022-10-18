Mumbai: The Narcotics Control Bureau (NCB) has arrested three persons for allegedly smuggling 7,500 Nitrazepam tablets in Mumbai, an official said on Tuesday. The NCB's Mumbai zonal unit had received information that a consignment of tablets was being transshipped by a local courier from Ahmedabad to the western suburb of Borivali here, the official said.

Based on a tip-off, the NCB team laid a trap in the area on October 4 and apprehended the receiver who arrived there to pick up the consignment, he said. The consignment contained 7,500 tablets of Nitrazepam, which did not have proper documentation, the official said.

Following the interrogation of the arrested accused, it was found that a larger syndicate was at play and the consignment was to be delivered to two more persons, he said.

The anti-drug agency then arrested the other two accused from different parts of the city on October 14 and 17, the official said, adding that efforts are underway to track down other members of the syndicate. Meanwhile, the anti-drug agency has claimed to have busted a social media-based syndicate and arrested two people from the city in August with a variety of narcotic substances such as LSD, mephedrone and hash oil, another official said.

The syndicate operated on social media platforms and trafficked drugs across Delhi, Gujarat, Andhra Pradesh, Goa, Maharashtra, etc, he said. An Instagram based group named PARTY_PACK was identified, which was actively involved in trafficking drugs, he said. Most of the members in the syndicate were youngsters who were active of social media. Orders were placed and payments for the drugs were made online, the official said. Further investigations were underway to track down more accused involved in the syndicate, he added. (PTI)