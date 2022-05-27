Bengaluru: The Karnataka Police have arrested three persons, including a woman, in connection with a honey-trap and extortion of Rs 1.16 crore from a doctor in Bengaluru, police said on Friday. The investigations revealed that the victim doctor's friend Nagaraj from Kalaburagi was the kingpin behind the conspiracy. Dr. Shankar Baburao from Aland town of Kalaburagi had lodged a complaint with the Upparpet police station in this regard.

According to police, Baburao ran a private clinic and wanted to get admission to a medical course for his son. Baburao's friend Nagaraj had assured him of getting a medical seat for his son in a reputed medical college in Bengaluru and demanded Rs 66 lakh for the medical seat. According to the complaint, the complainant doctor had paid Rs 66 lakh to the accused Nagaraj through installments.

However, when the accused failed to secure the medical seat for his son, Baburao asked Nagaraj to return the money. Despite repeated requests, the money was not returned. Nagaraj instead asked Baburao to come to Bengaluru to collect the money. He had also booked lodging for him (Baburao) in January 2020 and the accused was also staying in the same lodge.

The doctor told police that in the early hours he heard knocking on the door of his room. When he opened it, two women barged inside and sat on the bed. Immediately after, three persons claiming themselves as police also came and charged that he was involved in "illegal activity". They made the doctor stand with those women and clicked photos and took gold jewelry and Rs 35,000 from the doctor, he alleged.

Then Nagaraj, on the pretext of helping the doctor called his friend. His friend had demanded Rs 70 lakh from the doctor to prevent the police from filing a prostitution case against him. When the doctor claimed that he did not have so much money, he asked him to pay Rs 50 lakh. Even after paying this amount, Nagaraj had demanded a further Rs 20 lakh for the purpose of securing bail for the two women who had come to his room and were arrested.

The doctor said when he refused to pay up, the accused sent four strangers and tried to threaten him. The accused asked him to come to the police station. But, when the victim questioned them after gathering courage they escaped. The doctor lodged a complaint regarding the incident and the special wing CCB has arrested three persons so far. Further investigation is on.

Also read: Young man honey-traps bizman, loots Rs 45 lakhs