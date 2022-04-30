Morena (Madhya Pradesh): Three minor girls met a watery grave while taking a bath in the Chambal river at Rahu Ghat in the Morena district of Madhya Pradesh. According to information received so far, three girls Anasuya (12), daughter of Chandrabhan Kevat, Suhani (13), daughter of Harinarayan Kevat, and Sandha (12), daughter of Bharoshi Kevat, took their buffaloes to the Chambal river. Thereafter, all the three girls went for bathing in the river. While bathing in the river they moved towards the area where the depth of water was high. Then the three minor children met the watery grave one by one. After some time, a boy noticed two bodies floating in the river. He then alerted the villagers.

Efforts are on to take out the third body when the divers resumed the search operation on Saturday morning, said police sources. After receiving the information, police forces and officials rushed to the spot to take stock of the situation. They were stated to be camping at the mishap site, added the source. A large number of villagers, along with local youths, rushed to the spot. They brought the bodies to the river banks while rescuers were unable to find out the third body. The rescue operation again resumed on Saturday morning to trace the body of the third girl. After this tragic incident, a pall of gloom descended on the houses of three different families, who lost their children, where the marriage ceremony was scheduled to take place on May 2 and May 10, said sources.