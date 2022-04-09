Aurangabad: In a shocking incident, three girls died while three others are critical after they consumed poison after the boyfriend of one of them allegedly refused to marry her in Aurangabad district of Bihar late on Friday evening, officials said. The incident has created a stir in the entire area.

It is said that the six girls were close friends. One of the girls had a love affair with her own relative. However, when the boy refused to marry, the girl consumed poison after which five of her friends also ate the poison. Three of the girls died on the spot while three others were admitted to Magadh Medical College and Hospital in a critical condition. According to the doctors treating them, the condition of the three girls remains worrisome. The police are investigating the case.

'The matter is very serious. One of the deceased girls was having a love affair with her relative. The girl expressed her love for the boy and talked about marrying him. But the boy refused to marry. After listening to the refusal of the lover, all the girls came back to their village. After some time, a girl who was in love with the boy ate poison. Seeing this, her friends also consumed poison one by one,” Kantesh Kumar Mishra, SP, Aurangabad said.



Mishra said the age of adolescent girls is between 12 to 16 years. The SP also said that the bodies have been sent for post-mortem to ascertain the actual cause of death.

