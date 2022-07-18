Zirakpur (Punjab): Three members of the Bhupi Rana gang were arrested by the Mohali police following an encounter on Sunday. One police officer and a gangster sustained injuries in the crossfire at Nirmal Estate in Batana area of Zirakpur town in the Mohali district of Punjab.

The gangsters were out allegedly to extort money from a hotelier. The hotel owner had tipped off the police about the whereabouts of the gangsters. The owner of the Zirakpur-based hotel had also filed an FIR at the Zirakpur police station about the extortion call. All the three gangsters are from Barwala in Panchkula and operate under the commands of Ankit Rana, a close aide of Bhupi Rana.

DIG Gurpreet Singh Bhullar said that the gang leader Ankit Rana called the hotel owner and demanded ransom following which the hotelier registered an FIR on July 11. The police force surrounded the hotel and asked the gangsters to surrender. Two gangsters then opened fire at the policemen, leaving one sub-inspector injured. The police retaliated by nabbing all three.

One of the gangster's bullets hit the wall, while the other bullet hit a policeman who was luckily wearing a bulletproof vest. One of the gangsters also hit a policeman with the butt of his revolver, due to which the cop was left injured. Many weapons have also been recovered from the arrested gangsters.