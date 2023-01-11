Indore (Madhya Pradesh): The work of installing three floating solar power plants in water reservoirs in Madhya Pradesh with a total investment of Rs 7,500 crore will start soon, state officials said on Wednesday. The information was given at a session focusing on renewable energy on the first day of the Invest Madhya Pradesh-Global Investors Summit organized by the state government here.

The session was chaired by Sanjay Dubey, Principal Secretary, Energy and Renewable Energy Department, Madhya Pradesh. The work on three floating solar power projects at a total cost of Rs 7,500 crore will start soon, officials said. These projects will be in addition to the 600 MW floating solar power plant in Omkareshwar dam area of Khandwa district.

Memorandums of Understanding (MoUs) worth a total of Rs 16,000 crore in the field of energy and renewable energy were signed at the summit, officials said. Madhya Pradesh's New and Renewable Energy Minister Hardeep Singh Dang assured the investors that they will not face any problems if they set up their units in the state. (PTI)