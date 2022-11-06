Mysuru (Karnataka): Three farmers died of electrocution in Neelasoge village in the Mysuru district of Karnataka on Sunday. Police sources said that the deceased has been identified as Rache Gowda (60), Harish (33), and Mahadevaswamy (38).

Police sources said that Rache Gowda got electrocuted when he stepped on an electric wire in the field. After seeing Gowda being electrocuted his son Mahadevaswamy tried to rescue him but he got electrocuted and died.

They further revealed that Harish who was nearby tried to rescue both but he too died on the spot. Locals alleged that government officials failed to reach the spot even three hours after the incident. Police said that the case has been registered and an investigation is going on.