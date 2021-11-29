New Delhi: Hours after Parliament passed the Bill to repeal three farm laws, the national spokesperson of the Bharatiya Kisan Union, Rakesh Singh Tikait expressed happiness over the decision and said that three farm laws were like a disease, now being cured.

Speaking over the returning of the farmers from the protesting sites to their homes, he added that however the farm laws have been repealed but several other demands are yet to be discussed. The farmers will only return home once all the demands will be discussed and fulfilled.

Amid protests by the opposition members, the Lok Sabha and Rajya Sabha adopted the Farm Laws Repeal Bill, 2021 on the opening day of the winter session of Parliament on Monday.

Tikait said, "We don't want the government to bow down, we just want the farmers' issues to be resolved. MSP (Minimum Support Price) is a big issue. Earlier, 11 rounds of talks were held between the farmers and the government over the farm laws. Similarly, talks should be held to resolve other farmers' issues so that farmers can return to home as soon as possible."

Earlier, Prime Minister Narendra Modi addressing citizens on the occasion of Guru Purab on November 19 announced the repeal of three farm laws. He had said that the government would withdraw the laws in the winter session.

