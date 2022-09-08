Vasco: Three members of a family died on the spot and several were injured following a collision between two cars and a bike in Goa's Vasco on Wednesday. Altogether eight members of a family were returning from a visit to Sateri Devi at Panakona in Karwar in one car.

According to sources, the driver of one of the cars lost control of the vehicle after it hit the divider, and consequently collided with the oncoming four-wheeler in the other lane. A driver of one of the cars also sustained injuries owing to the impact of the collision.

Meanwhile, a two-wheeler rider who was in front of one of the cars also sustained injuries owing to the impact of the collision, sources said. Several others sustained injuries. "The injured have been rushed to the hospital for treatment. We are investigating the matter for further nuances," police said.