Jind: In a heart wrenching incident, three members of the same family, were found dead on Tuesday night in Dhanauri village of Jind in Haryana. The family was accused of killing a villager amed Nannu, and due to the guilt, they died by suicide, said police officials.

The bodies of people belonging to the same family were found hanging in the house. As soon as the villagers informed the police, they reached the spot. Four members of the same family have committed suicide in a month.

Garhi police station in-charge Pawan Kumar stated that, "a suicide note has been found from the spot which reveals that due to societal pressure of the villagers they have committed suicide. The villagers suspected them of killing the villager Nannu whose body has been discovered in the canal. The family have been accused of killing and all three members have been found hanging in the house.

The forensic team collected the evidence. The deceased was suspected to have killed a villager and his brother had committed suicide due to this guilt. The matter is being investigated from different angles." Before committing suicide, the three mother-son and father came live on Facebook on Tuesday night. During this Facebook Live, the son said on social media that, "we are not murderers." At present, the Garhi police station is also probing social media to probe into the incident. The body has been taken into custody for post mortem by the police.

About a month ago, Omprakash's brother Balraj committed suicide by consuming poison in his field. That incident is yet not resolved and now the whole family died. The police are trying to find the link between Omprakash's family and his brother's suicide and the death of the villager in canal.

According to the villagers, about a month ago, the body of a person from the village was found in the canal. The family members of the deceased suspected and accused that Omprakash and his brother Balraj were involved in his murder.