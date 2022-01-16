Rajnandgaon: A calf with unique features was born in Rajnandgaon of Chhattisgarh and triggered a lot of curiosity among the villagers. A jersey cow has given birth to this calf at the farmer’s house. The calf has three eyes and four holes in the nose. The people of the village are believing it to be a miracle and the crowds are gathering at the farmer’s house for darshan. However, the doctors said that this has happened since the embryo did not develop properly.

On the other hand, the superstitious worshipped the calf by offering incense sticks, flowers, coconut, and money as they are considering this calf as the form of 'Bholenath' Lord Shiva. At about 7 pm on January 14, the cow gave birth to the calf. Being Makar Sankranti, everyone's faith in the calf has increased manifold.

Apart from agriculture, farmer Hemant Chandel of Nawagaon is interested in cow rearing. This village falls in the village panchayat Bundeli of Gandai area. Now, his house is attracting many people.

Meanwhile, veterinarian Dr Narendra Singh ruled out any 'divine miracle' about the three-eyed calf and said, "this happened because the embryo did not develop properly. Such things happen when the embryo does not develop in the stipulated time. In such conditions, the calf has to be taken care of otherwise it could turn serious, sometimes,"