Rohtak (Haryana): Three people died while one was injured after a car collided with a tractor-trolley near Lahli village in Haryana's Rohtak on Saturday. As per the police, of the three deceased, one has been identified as Vivek, a resident of Chunnipura in Rohtak, while another deceased has been identified as a resident from Zirakpur in Punjab. The third deceased is yet to be identified.

"All three bodies have been sent to Rohtak PGI Hospital for post-mortem and one injured person is admitted there for the treatment," said Kalanaur Station House Officer Sushila. The investigation in the case is underway, she added.

"A vehicle with Punjab number was coming towards Rohtak from Kalanaur side while a tractor-trolley was coming from the opposite side. The speed of the car was so high that it hit the trolley from behind. The accident was so horrific that the car blew up," said an eyewitness.

Further details are awaited.

ANI