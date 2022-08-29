Thodupuzha(Kerala): At least three persons died and two went missing during a landslide in Kerala's Kudayathoor village in Thodupuzha taluka of Idukki district on the wee hours of Monday. Police said that the incident took place when a house was hit by the landslide triggered by heavy rainfall.

According to police the incident took place at around 2.30 am. Rescue operation is going on to trace the missing persons. The hilly regions of Kerala have been receiving heavy rains for the last two days. (Further details awaited).