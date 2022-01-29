Kannauj (UP): Three people were killed after a truck rammed into a bus carrying wedding guests in Uttar Pradesh's Kannuaj today morning. The deceased include the groom's father and brother. At least five others have been seriously injured.

As per the details available with ETV Bharat, Devendra Chandra, a resident of Maujpur, Delhi, was getting married in Faizabad, Uttar Pradesh. The private bus carrying the guests was heading from the national capital to the wedding venue. As soon as it reached near Machaiya village of Talgram in Kannauj district during the early morning hours of Saturday, the driver fell asleep at the wheel resulting in a collision with a truck.

Three people including the groom's father and brother died on the spot. At least five others were admitted to a nearby hospital in a serious condition. The crashed bus had to be removed with the help of a crane.

