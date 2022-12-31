Tehri: The National Championship “Tehri Water Sports Cup” held at Tehri Lake concluded on Friday with cabinet minister Subodh Uniyal attending the closing ceremony. The Madhya Pradesh team was declared the overall champion of the three-day event held here. During this, cultural programs were also performed by school children.

BJP leader Subodh Uniyal honoured the winning and runner-up teams by giving them medals. Shedding light on the importance of sports in our lives, he said that such competitions, along with strengthening solidarity in the country, give players an opportunity to understand the culture of other states. On this occasion, Uniyal congratulated Tehri Hydro Development Corporation Limited (THDC) and the Indo-Tibetan Border Police (ITBP) for organizing the water sports cup.

He added that this event will prove to be a milestone in the future as the government is working towards making Tehri lake the world's best destination for adventure sports and tourism. With the opening of the Kayaking and Canoeing Academy in the near future, the local youth of Uttarakhand can be trained professionally to show their talent in world-class competitions like the Olympics and Asian Championships, he added.

General Secretary of the Olympic Association, DK Singh, Tehri MLA Kishore Upadhyay, and the President of the Kayaking and Canoeing Federation, Bilkis Mir were also present at the occasion. With the success of the water sports cup here, they assured that such programs will continue to be held in Tehri Lake in the coming times.