Gaya (Bihar): As the 19th Kalachakra puja by Buddhist monks and faithful, began on Thursday, police detained a Chinese woman suspected of spying on spiritual leader Dalai Lama who was currently here in Bodh Gaya.

Currently, the woman is told to be getting interrogated by different security agencies in Bodh Gaya. Earlier an alert regarding the same was raised by the intelligence agencies and since then Dalai Lama's security was also beefed up.

Sketches of the suspected Chinese spy, identified as Song Xiaolan suspected of staying in Bodh Gaya had been released and circulated on social media with authorities requesting residents to provide information about her.

Gaya is having three-day Kalachakra puja which will conclude on December 31, Dalai Lama will deliver a religious discourse for monks and faithful at the Kalachakra Maidan (venue) in which he will teach the basic principles of life and how to get rid of miseries and sufferings of life to attain heavenly bliss.

On Thursday at around 8 am the Kalachakra puja started at the venue with the offering of prayers for world peace by the spiritual guru Dalai Lama. The rituals continued till 11.30 am. Around 60000 Buddhist monks and followers from Laos, Cambodia, Bhutan, Thailand, Myanmar, Sri Lanka and other countries have already descended on Bodh Gaya to watch the special event.

The tradition of performing Kalachakra puja began way back in Tibet. In the Kalachakra puja, the faithful perform prayers for those who are alive and those who have left this world. Only ordained monks and priests were adept to handle or perform such pujas.

"Guru ji will preach and give consecration. A prayer ceremony will be held for the long life of Buddhist leader Dalai Lama from Kalchakra Maidan. It is attended by 50 to 60 thousand devotees from all over the world. Devotees have come from all countries including Bhutan, Europe, and America. Bodhisattva initiation will be given during 3 days of teaching."Om Ji Baba, Tibetan Worship Society said.

'Kalchakra' means the cycle of time which is an important part of Tibetan Buddhism. It is also called the great ceremony of 'Tantra'. Only the Dalai Lama has the right to complete it. In this, the Dalai Lama is supported by the Daksha Lamas. Apart from Tibet, Bhutan, Nepal, Japan, Myanmar, Spain, Russia, Laos, and Sri Lanka, Buddhist devotees and tourists from many countries have participated in it.



During the puja, a Bhoomi Pujan is done by the Dharmaguru for the construction of the first Mandala. After that, Mandala is constructed by Buddhist Lamas under the supervision of Dharmaguru by Tantric rules. For this, the land is selected in the northeast direction. A pit is dug on the selected land and then it is filled with soil from this pit. It is believed that if the soil is more than the pit then it is auspicious. Whereas if it falls short then it is inauspicious.

Lamas dance in traditional costumes to keep the Mandala site away from evil spirits on the second day of worship. Then a holy line is drawn for Mandala. The construction of the Mandala takes three days.



The foundation of the Kalchakra is kept on the four values of truth. If those who preach Buddhism take initiation during the Kalchakra, it means that the seeker can now try the Kalchakra Tantra. The main goddess of Kalchakra Tantra shows the union of male and female Tantra. On the last day of Kalchakra Puja, the lord of the religious leader is wished.



There is also a story behind Kalchakra Puja. According to the famous Tibetan scholar Taranath, Lord Buddha transmitted the knowledge of Kalchakra to the great stupa of Sri Dhanyakataka on the full moon of Chaitra month. He also initiated Kalchakra Mandala at this place, and since then Kalchakra Puja has started.

Meanwhile, security has been beefed up at Kalchakra ground after the input of the Chinese women suspected to be spying on the Dalai Lama.