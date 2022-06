Bhubaneswar(Odisha): At least three jawans of CRPF were killed in the Maoist attack at Bhaisadani of Nuapada district. The jawans were part of road opening party when they came under fire. The deceased jawans have been identified as ASI Shishupal Singh (Uttar Pradesh), ASI Shivlal, and constable Dharmendra Singh (both from Haryana).