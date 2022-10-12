Sirohi (Rajasthan): The Abu Road Rico police on Wednesday seized more than Rs 5 crore cash from two cars. Four people have been detained in this connection, while an investigation is underway. The action was initiated on the instructions of SP Mamta Gupta, who ordered that the car be searched at the Rajasthan-Gujarat border during a blockade at the Maval post here.

The officials while searching found a suspicious amount of bundles of currency notes hidden under the seats of the car, after which they detained all four people onboard the vehicle. The officials are currently in the process of counting the currency notes, while the detained persons are being interrogated to ascertain the source and purpose of the money.

It has been more than seven hours since the counting is underway, informed Yogesh Sharma, CO Mount Abu. He further said that it may take an hour more for the counting to conclude. The counting is underway both manually as well as with the help of a currency counting machine.

Also read: Rajasthan: Ex-Revenue Minister Harish Chaudhary among 26 booked in 2019 case

The detained accused have been identified as Sahil Prajapati, Praveen Rabari, Chhaganlal Prajapat, and Dalaram Prajapat, all residents of Ahmedabad. Based on the initial investigation, the officials said that the money was being taken to Gujarat through handover.

Several officials including CO Yogesh Sharma and Harchand Dewasi reached the spot. The probing officials, however, said that the detained accused have not yet given any satisfactory answers regarding the source of the money. They suspect that it may be black money, while a team of the Income Tax Department has also been called in from Jodhpur to further add inputs to the investigation.