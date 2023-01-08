Nagpur (Maharashtra): Three policemen were placed under suspension after an inmate of the Central Jail in Nagpur in Maharashtra was found hiding a mobile phone and battery, an official said on Sunday.

The three, comprising an assistant sub inspector and two constables, had escorted the undertrial to Gujarat on January 5 to produce him in a court there, he said."The inmate was handed over to jail staff on Saturday evening. It was found he had a mobile phone and battery with him. A probe resulted in Commissioner Amitesh Kumar suspending the three for dereliction of duty," he added. (PTI)