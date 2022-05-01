Bathinda: Three close-aides of jailed gangster Lawrence Bishnoi and Canada-based criminal Goldy Brar were arrested from Bathinda, the Punjab Police said on Sunday. The arrests were made by the anti-gangster task force (AGTF) of the Punjab Police.

According to police, the three accused were planning to attack a prominent businessman of the Malwa region for extorting money from him. The accused have been identified as Lovepreet Singh alias Sachin of village Charewaan in Sri Muktsar Sahib, Himmatveer Singh Gill of village Jhorar in Sri Muktsar Sahib and Balkaran alias Vicky of village Chak Dukhe Wala in Sri Muktsar Sahib.

The police have also recovered two .30-caliber pistols, two .32-caliber pistols along with 20 cartridges and a car from their possession. Deputy Inspector General of the AGTF, Gurpreet Singh Bhullar said following inputs, an AGTF team from Bathinda arrested the trio, who were planning to attack a prominent businessman of Malwa region to extort money from him.

“With the arrest of these accused, a crime has been averted,” he said. DIG Bhullar said while all the three accused have a criminal background, Sachin and Himmatveer were allegedly involved in drug smuggling and illegal weapon trafficking in the neighbouring states of Punjab, Haryana and Delhi.

He said they procure weapons for the gang from other states and used to deliver to their associates for target killings. On the directions of Canada-based gangster Goldy Brar and Anmol Bishnoi, younger brother of Lawrence Bishnoi, they were providing hideouts to absconding gangsters of the National Capital Region (NCR), the DIG said.

“Recently the Counter Intelligence Unit of Special Cell of Delhi Police has arrested a wanted gangster Sharukh, who was provided a hideout in Punjab by Sachin and his associates,” he added.

PTI

