Ghaziabad: It was a horrific moment for three children when they were stuck in a lift at Assotech Next Society in the Crossing Republic locality of ​​Ghaziabad in Uttar Pradesh. All three girls were stranded in the lift for about 25 minutes. The children were so much scared that even after coming out of the lift, they could not talk to anybody for some time. Earlier, the people were not knowing for how long the three children were trapped in the lift, said police sources. Later, somehow they were rescued.

A complaint has been lodged with the Crossing Republic police station alleging that office-bearers of the apartment associated with the upkeep of the lift are not performing their job responsibly. Besides, the company involved in the maintenance of the lift has also been named in the FIR. City SP Nipun Aggarwal says, "Suitable action will be taken against those found guilty."