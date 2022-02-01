Baghpat (Uttar Pradesh): Three children were killed after the ceiling of a room at a brick kiln fell on them in Baghpat district of Uttar Pradesh on Monday, said the local administration. Following the incident, the DM and SP reached the spot and assured justice to the victim's family, adding that action would be taken against the kiln owner, in case of negligence.

"Three sisters died after the ceiling of the room collapsed. Two children aged 15 and 12 years and a two-month-old girl died in the incident. They are survived only by their mother. Her financial situation is not good. We will try to get her all the help possible from administration," said Raj Kamal Yadav, District Magistrate, Baghpat.

He also informed that the investigation in the matter has begun and the bodies have been sent for post-mortem.