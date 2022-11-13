Pilibhit: Three minor children drowned while taking a bath in a pond in Uttar Pradesh's Pilibhit on Sunday. The deceased have been identified as Lokendra (8), Swapnil (9) and Sachin (8). The incident was reported from the Sehramau North Police Station area. The minors went to take a bath in the pond and suddenly met a watery grave. The villagers tried to save the children but in vain. On receiving information, station in-charge Kamlesh Mishra, along with the force reached the spot. The bodies have been recovered and sent for post-mortem. "We have started investigation into the incident," police said.

