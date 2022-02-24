Ramgarh: Three children lost their lives as they were drowned in a water-filled ditch located in Urlangu under the Barkakana Police Station area of Ramgarh district in Jharkhand. Mantu Chowdhary, the chief of Barkakana Police Station, said the three children left their homes on Wednesday evening to play. As darkness fell, the family members started searching for them, he said. While searching, the people went towards the ditch where they found the slippers of children.

A group of villagers jumped into the water and took out the bodies of three children. The deceased included a boy and two girls who have been identified as Shaili Lakra (9) Sujal Oraon (6) and Kriti Kumari (8). Among the deceased Shaili and Sujal were siblings and kids of Ashwini Oraon of Ulangu village, while Kriti was his sister's daughter. Villagers said that the ditch had been dug for work related to the railways and later it got filled with water. A pall of gloom descended on the village.