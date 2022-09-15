Amaravati (Andhra Pradesh): The Andhra Pradesh Assembly session is set to begin on Thursday amid speculation in political circles over the likely tabling of the Three Capitals bill by the Jagan Mohan Reddy-led YSR Congress Party (YSRCP) Government once again. The ruling YSRCP leaders are giving indications that even if there is no such a bill on the trifurcation, the Government is certain to take up a special discussion in the House.

The political circles are agog with rumors that Chief Minister Y S Jagan Mohan Reddy is preparing to make one more power point presentation in the Assembly to highlight the importance of forming three Capitals for a comprehensive decentralized development of all the three regions of the State - Rayalaseema, Coastal Andhra and North Andhra.

Sources said that the ruling YSRCP's has met on Wednesday and discussed the strategy to be adopted with regard to the trifurcation bill. The top officials of the Chief Minister's Office and Government Advisor Sajjala Ramakrishna Reddy have also held prolonged discussions on this.

Also Read: It's Centre's responsibility to save Amaravati: Chandrababu

In all likelihood, the AP Capital trifurcation issue may come up for debate on the first day of the Assembly session itself. The ruling YSRCP has prepared a list of over 25 items to be take up for discussion during this House session. Four bills regarding Revenue Department will also come up. The Government is set to amend the Records of Right 1971 to make it suitable for auto mutation in land records.

The Titling Act is also set to be amended to make for conferring permanent land ownership rights on the owners after the land resurvey is over. This bill is being introduced for the third time. Once passed in the House, it will be sent to the Union Home Department for approval. In the past, the Union Home Department returned the same by putting up some objections.

The Andhra Pradesh Government has taken help of law experts on this aspect. Once these acts are passed, the land owner will get permanent rights on their property. Another bill is also being introduced to repeal the tenancy law of 1956.