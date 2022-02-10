Kota: Kota Police arrested three bookies for betting on a cricket match between India-West Indies match on 9 January. The arrest was made under the RK Puram station area over the tip of that in Swami Vivekananda Nagar, betting is taking place for the ongoing match between India-West Indies told SHO, R K Puram police station Anil Joshi.

Police recovered Rs 2000 in cash, two laptops, 20 mobiles LED TV, set-top box, call recorder, and other devices used for betting. Apart from that police got details of Rs 5.70 crore from the arrested accused.

Accused were identified as Jaiprakash Arora, 45, resident of Bajrang Nagar, Ravi Kumar Sindhi, 38, resident of Durga Nagar Kunhadi, and 42-year-old Kuldeep Meena, resident of Ganesh Nagar, Vigyan Nagar.

Police said that the accused were frequently changing their location to avoid arrest, every time they use to choose a fresh rented accommodation in the outskirts of the cites and then use to operate from there. They were operating from Takeda in the Bundi district before shifting to Kota on Wednesday.

"A detailed investigation is underway and details of persons who made calls for betting will also be collected."

