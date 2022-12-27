New Delhi: Three essential Constitution (ST) Order Amendment Bills were passed in Parliament during the recently concluded winter session. In relation to Tamil Nadu, the Constitution (Scheduled Tribes) Order (Second Amendment) Bill, 2022, was passed unanimously in Rajya Sabha on December 22.

After the passing of this Bill in the Parliament, the Bill will include the Narikoravan and Kurivikkaran communities in the list of Scheduled Tribes in Tamil Nadu. The bill was earlier passed by the Lok Sabha on December 15. Similarly, the Constitution (Scheduled Tribes) Order (Fourth Amendment) Bill, 2022, concerning Karnataka was also passed unanimously in Rajya Sabha on December 22.

The bill sought Betta-Kuruba as a synonym for the Kadu Kuruba community in the list of Scheduled Tribes in Karnataka. It was earlier passed by the Lok Sabha on December 19.

Earlier, the Constitution (Scheduled Castes and Scheduled Tribes) Order (Second Amendment) Bill, 2022 was passed unanimously by the Rajya Sabha during the Winter Session of the Parliament on December 14 with respect to Uttar Pradesh.

The bill covers the transfer of Gond community from the list of SCs to STs and the inclusion of Dhuria, Nayak, Ojha, Pathari and Rajgond in the list of STs of Uttar Pradesh in the four districts of Sant Kabir Nagar, Kushinagar, Chandauli and Bhadohi.

In this regard, Union Minister of Tribal Affairs Arjun Munda said Prime Minister Narendra Modi was ensuring that the tribal and other marginalised communities were given "due recognition, were uplifted, developed and not left backward, by integrating them with the mainstream of the society".

"The focus of the central government has been on matters pertaining to the provision of justice to the tribal communities living in remote areas. Continuous efforts are being made and its concrete results are visible to all. Hence, based on the spirit of the Constitution, justice is now being provided to such communities living in all regions of India," he added.