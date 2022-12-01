Kolkata: Three Bangladeshi nationals were arrested by the New Market Police Station following a written complaint in the wee hours of Thursday. Mohammad Russell Sheikh (37), Mohammad Kausar Chowdhury (37), and Mohammad Abdul Ali Mizan (36) were arrested, Kolkata Police DC Central Rupesh Kumar said. Police learnt that they were put up at a hotel on Marquis Street. The complainant woman is from Nadia district. Last night, the young woman came to the local New Market police station and told the police that, the three brothers took her to a hotel and raped her continuously.

After receiving the complaint, a special team of New Market police station with the help of women officers reached the hotel concerned on Marquis Street and arrested the three accused from the room. The three apparently came here with a patient for treatment. Besides, the manager of the hotel concerned has already been arrested and questioned by the police. The CCTV footage, along with the registry book of the hotel, has been seized by the New Market Police Station. Cops have arranged for a medical examination of the woman. The police are investigating, who else is involved in the crime, and they will speak to Bangladesh police regarding the incident.