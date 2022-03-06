Gopalganj: Police had recovered 1.5 crore cash from a car and arrested three people in Bihar's Gopalganj during a routin patrolling on Sunday. The recovered cash was being taken from UP's Khalilabad to Mashrakh in the Chhapra district when cops of Phulwaria police station stopped the car near Shripur.

The confiscated cash was counted in the vigilance of Hathua SDPO Naresh Kumar and the net amount was 48 lakh 99 thousand five hundred. All the notes found were Rs 500 and Rs 2,000.

SDPO Naresh Kumar said police was conducting regular patrolling near Shripur in Phulwaria police station area. The car was signalled to stop and when the search was conducted, the cash was recovered.

The accused were identified as Anoop Kumar Tiwari, a resident of Mashrakh village of Chhapra, driver Prithvi Sah and Ankit Sau, residents of Jalalpur. During the initial investigation, those arrested revealed that the cash belonged to Ankur Soni a resident of Mashrakh and they were taking it from Khalilabad to Mashrakh. Income Tax Department has been alerted for necessary action and police is investigating the matter with every possible including assembly elections in UP, hawala business and ongoing cybercrimes in Bihar.

