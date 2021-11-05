Ferozepore (Punjab): The Punjab police arrested three people in connection with the recovery of the tiffin bomb in Ferozepur on Thursday. On the eve of Diwali, police recovered a tiffin bomb, which was kept concealed in an agriculture field at Ali Ke village in Ferozepore district. The Punjab police arrested the accused and his two associates, who provided shelter and logistical support. The investigation is underway.

Disclosing this to the media on Thursday, Director General of Police (DGP) Punjab Iqbal Preet Singh Sahota said that Ludhiana Rural Police on Monday arrested two persons on charges of sheltering and aiding Ranjit Singh alias Gora, a convict in the Jalalabad bomb blast case. It may be recalled that the Jalalabad bomb blast case is being investigated by NIA.

He said that the arrested have been identified as Jaswant Singh alias Shinda Baba, a resident of village Jhugge Nihangan Wala, Ferozepur, and Balwant Singh, a resident of Walipur Khurd village in Ludhiana. Apart from this, Ranjit Singh alias Gora has also been arrested.

It is pertinent to mention that Balwinder Singh alias Bindu of village Jhugge Nihanga Wale was killed in a motorcycle blast in Jalalabad city on September 15, 2021. He had a criminal background. Three persons have already been arrested in the Jalalabad bomb blast case and one tiffin bomb, two pen drives and cash worth Rs 1.15 lakh have been recovered from them.

The DGP said that during the investigation, it has come to the fore that the said the two had a tiffin bomb, which they had hidden in the fields. He told that after the disclosure of the culprits, the Counter Intelligence team has been sent to Ferozepur and Ludhiana. A joint search operation was conducted by Jagraon teams at Ali Ke village in Ferozepur on Wednesday and tiffin bombs were recovered.

ADGP (Internal Security) RN Dhoke said further investigation is on and more arrests are likely soon. Even before this, tiffin bombs have been recovered from Amritsar Rural, Kapurthala, Fazilka and Tarn Taran during the last few months.