Osmanabad(Maharastra): Police in Maharashtra's Osmanabad arrested three accused who attempted to abduct children on the basis of fake documents on Tuesday. The accused were said to be Andhra Pradesh residents. The accused have been identified as Gangadhar Subharao(45), S. Sai Venkatesh(28), and Lakshmi Krishna, the residents of Andra Pradesh's Kurnool.

According to sources, the accused used to make duplicate identity cards and birth certificates and abduct the children from orphanages at Sanja Chowk in Osmanabad.

When police investigated the arrested accused, a stolen mobile phone along with three fake Aadhaar cards and Rs 42,000 in cash were recovered. SP Atul Kulkarni said, "the accused have been arrested by the technical analysis and were taken into custody for five days and the identity cards, mobile phones and the vehicle used by them have been seized."