Meerut: Three men were arrested in the Ganganagar police station area of Meerut district for making inflammatory comments against "Shobha Yatra" in WhatsApp groups. The arrest was made after police found objectionable and inflammatory comments on the accused's phone while taking action on a complaint filed by a Bajrang Dal member, Gaurav Garg.

As per the information, on Tuesday, a procession was taken out in the Mawana area of the city, over which some of the fringe elements made objectional comments on a WhatsApp group. When the local Hindu outfits got to know about it, they objected to it and lodged a complaint with the Superintendent of Police.

Taking cognizance of the matter, police launched the probe and nabbed Salim, son of Subhan, a resident of Madarsa Gali Mawana Road of Kaseru Buxar police station area, and Afzal Saifi, son of Nizamuddin, resident of Naglashekhu police station Inchouli area. Later, over the accused's confession, the group admin Nazim Saifi was also arrested. Nazim is identified as Mohammad Iqbal Saifi, resident of 1817/1 Zakir Colony, district Meerut. All the three were booked under Sections 153A and 67 IT Act.

SP Crime Anit Kumar said, "The accused youths have been nabbed by the Ganganagar police station in prompt action. They were trying to disrupt social harmony. During interrogation, they admitted to the WhatsApp group being operated by Nazim Saifi."

