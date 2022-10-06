Mehsana: Three accused have been arrested in a gang-rape case here and two more are absconding, the police said on Thursday. The accused had lured a woman and taken her to a field on Tuesday night, but the victim somehow managed to escape on Wednesday morning and lodged a complaint with the Unjha police station. Unjha Police Inspector K.J. Patel told the local media that on Wednesday afternoon a woman approached the police station.

She alleged that she was returning home from Unjha bus stand on Tuesday evening when auto-rickshaw driver Saiyad Amiruddin accompanied by two other males approached her and took her to a farm in the Bhakhar village, where Saiyad Amiruddin, Saiyad Asabamiya Murtuja Miya, Sadiq Mohammad Sarquddin raped her repeatedly and also called two other persons from the village, who also raped her. She could not identify the other two accused, said the police. The victim told the police that on Wednesday morning she managed to escape and reached the Unjha police station.

After lodging the complaint, the police sent her for a medical examination. Unjha Police station officer told that by late evening police have successfully arrested three accused and will be officially arrested once their corona test is negative. They too will be sent for medical examinations.

As the two accused were not named by the victim, police will find their names from the accused during primary questioning and will be arrested soon, said police. All five have been booked under the IPC section for gang rape and other sections. (IANS)