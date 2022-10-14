Pune: The Kondhwa police arrested three men here for allegedly gangraping a woman after making her unconscious with a sedative spray. The victim, who regained consciousness after a day and a half, reached out to the police to lodge a complaint in the matter on Friday. She informed the officials that the three men were her friends, and she had invited them over for a party at her house where the crime was committed.

The arrested culprits have been identified as Rakesh Satish Adhav (32), Mohammad Shahnawajuddin Sarwauddin (30) and Mohammad Sharifnawaj Sarwaruddin (28). As informed by the probing officials, the incident occurred in a residential society in the Undri area in Kondhwa, also the residing place of the victim.

As informed by the complainant, the three men had arrived at her place along with another one of her female friends for the party. However, since the party was in the evening, the woman went to take a nap with the men still in her house. Taking undue advantage of the situation, the men sedated her after which she lost consciousness. The three then gang-raped the 37-year-old while she was lying unconscious.

The probing officials, on the complaint of the woman, have arrested the three. Further investigation into the matter is underway while the woman has been sent for a medical check-up by the police.