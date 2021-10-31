Hyderabad: A three and half-year-old child died in Hyderabad's government-run Niloufer hospital after a ward boy allegedly removed his oxygen support.

The deceased, Mohammad Khaza, son of Mohammad Azam of Erragadda, was suffering from lung disease. He was admitted to the hospital three days ago.

According to sources, the boy was initially admitted to a private hospital where his family got a bill of Rs Two lakh for his treatment. As his parents couldn't afford the treatment fee there, he was taken to Niloufer hospital.

The boy was put on a ventilator here after his condition deteriorated.

Nampally Police Inspector MD Khalil Pasha said Subhash, who is working as a ward boy on a contract basis at the hospital, removed the boy's oxygen pipe and fitted it to another patient. Subhash took Rs 100 from the relatives of the second patient for this, the inspector said.

The boy fell unconscious immediately. He reportedly died before doctors arrived to check on him.

A ruckus ensued at the hospital following the incident. The victim's family members and others protested against the apathy of the hospital management.

Later, Niloufer Hospital Superintendent Dr. Murali Krishna informed that ward boy Subhash has been suspended.