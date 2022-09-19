Mulugu (Telangana): A massive honeycomb measuring three and half feet long in the house of a village resident has garnered wide public attention locally in the Mulugu district of Telangana. The bees set up their long hive in the house of one Ketineni Suribabu of Rajupeta village in Mangapet mandal here.

A year ago, this honeycomb started very small in a corner in the hall. But, as Suribabu did not take it seriously, the beehive has gradually grown into a columnar shape and very long. At present, it has reached about three and a half feet and still growing.

Suribabu, a grocer, said that no one has been stung by bees in the house so far, so he did not try to remove the honeycomb. He said that the bees are not leaving this place due to the presence of flowering trees in abundance around their house.