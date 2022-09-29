Simdega (Jharkhand): Jharkhand's Kolebira Police on Tuesday nabbed three people for allegedly raping a 14-year-old tribal girl on 5 June. The family of the victim lodged a complaint on Tuesday after the minor was rushed to Sadar Hospital for stomach ache and the doctors informed her family that she was pregnant. The kin of the victim immediately lodged a complaint against the three accused who were nabbed later in the day.

Kolebira police station in-charge Rameshwar Bhagat said that the minor, in the complaint, alleged that on June 5, she was locked into a room by six of her classmates and three boys, Aakash Tete, Aman Dungdung, and Bans Bahal, all residents of the Tachitaitangar police station area, came and raped her. The three accused threatened the victim 'not to tell anyone about it, else she will be killed.'

Also read: Case registered against three doctors for woman's rape in UP's Basti

Simdega SP said all three accused were nabbed within a few hours after the complaint was lodged. The said accused were nabbed from the Tachitaitangar police station area as the three accused were on a run after they were tipped about the police raid. "The police are investigating the case and the police are also on the lookout for the victim's friends who trapped her in the incident."