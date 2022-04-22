Alwar: Amid the demolition row, a new development has emerged out of Rajasthan's Alwar district, with three temples aged anywhere between 250 and 300 years being razed down by the municipality recently. A police complaint has been lodged at the Rajgarh police station, with no FIRs having been registered at the moment. Police have removed locals angered by the incident from the site.

Three 300 year old temples bulldozed in Rajasthan Alwar district Viral video catches MLA blaming voters for BJP municipality

As per information, the incident took place on April 17, after a previous notice from the municipality on April 6 to 86 people. The letter directed the recipients to remove encroachments in the area. After the demolition, however, Hindu organizations have accused Rajgarh MLA Johri Lal Meena, SDM Keshav Kumar Meena, and Municipal Executive Officer Banwari Lal Meena of conspiring to conduct the demolition.

Also read: Jahangirpuri: Tejashwi accuses BJP of resorting to 'demolition' tactics after losing elections

Superintendent of Police Tejaswini Gautam, meanwhile, has assured that she would speak to those agitated over the decision, and try to convince them after meeting them.

The complaints arose after the surfacing of a video clip in which MLA Johri Lal Meena is heard saying that the decision to raze down the temples was taken after getting consent from all 35 councilors in the municipality, among whom 34 represent BJP and one represents Congress. He is further seen holding the locals responsible for the situation. "I had asked you to do the needful to form a Congress board, but you did not listen to me. As a result, this is happening today", he is heard saying. When contacted, he reiterated his point, adding that the decision was taken based on voting among the councilors.

Also read: Bulldozers being run in Jahangirpuri under guise of illegal construction: Mayawati

"I was invited to the program. There I had spoken about the existence of a BJP board and that this action would be taken by the orders of the board. I believe in all Gods and Goddesses, but BJP is doing politics in the name of God", he stated, when inquired about the viral clip.

BJP leader Amit Malviya, meanwhile, took the Congress government in Rajasthan to task over the incident on Friday. "300 years old Shiva temple demolished in the name of development in Alwar, Rajasthan. Shedding tears on Karauli and Jahangirpuri and hurting the faith of Hindus - this is the secularism of Congress", Malviya tweeted out.