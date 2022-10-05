Mumbai: Mukesh Ambani's Sir HN Reliance Foundation Hospital received a bomb threat on Wednesday from an unknown number, with the miscreant also threatening members of the Ambani family.

"A call was received on the landline number of Sir HN Reliance Foundation Hospital at 12.57 pm today from an unknown number in which the caller threatened to blow up the Hospital and issued threats in name of some members of the Ambani family," the Mumbai Police said.