New Delhi/Ghaziabad: An Ayush doctor from Ghaziabad alleged that he was receiving threat calls from an unknown number dialled from New Jersey in the United States. Police after filing the complaint lodged by Dr Arvind Vatsa Akela started probing the case. Now, the Ghaziabad police have concluded that Dr Arvind Vatsa Akela fabricated the plot to to gain cheap popularity.

The erring doctor had roped in one of his patients Anish, who was undergoing treatment under his supervision. Patient Anish was possessing a Virtual Internet number. Dr Arvind came to know about the Virtual Number when Anish sent some of the photographs related to his ailments. When the accused doctor received photos from Anish through the virtual number, he (the doctor) then hatched a plot. He then asked Anish to give him a call from this number. Anish just for flaunting purposes had opted for the Virtual Number, police sources said.

Earlier, a caller from the United States had been issuing a threat to "sever the head of a doctor" for the past seven days for supporting the Hindu organisations. The incident came to light on September 2. The caller from New Jersey also threatened Dr Arvind Vatsa Akela that even Prime Minister Narendra Modi or Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath will not be able to bail him out from the situation.

Emotionally disturbed Dr Akela said, "I received a call on the night of September 1. It was a WhatsApp call generated from the United States. Police from the Cyber Cell also confirmed that the call was made from New Jersey, United States. I was not knowing, who was the caller. But when I called back and had a conversation with him for more than five minutes. Then the caller told me that he is planning to send me to Kanhaiyalal and Dr Umesh Kumar. When I asked him what was the reason then he said "Gushtakhe Rasul Ki Ek Hi Saja, Sar Tan Se Juda, Sar Tan Se Juda" (head will be detached from the body). Then the caller said that he has done all the recce and even PM Modi or CM Yogi will not be able to protect me. I will be punished for supporting the Hindu organizations." An FIR was registered with the Sihanigate Police Station in this connection in the Ghaziabad district of Uttar Pradesh.